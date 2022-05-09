Full release date announcement & Update 0.9.0 - Thorstein Saga

Northernfolk!
Over the course of its Early Access year Paranoid Interactive’s debut title, Frozenheim, gained much popularity with Steam players. As it developed from a small, 3-people project to a fully-fledged, multi-faceted strategy title, the game sold nearly 200 000 copies. Following the Early Access launch under our indie publishing label, Hyperstrange, the development team grew four times in size to be able to meet the expectations of the game’s fast-growing community.
We are as grateful as we are humbled by your tremendous support and the amount of feedback provided. This kind of player-developer feedback loop, only possible in Early Access, was exactly what we hoped for, and what the game needed to reach its true potential. Today, along with the expected content update, we have the pleasure to announce the upcoming FULL RELEASE date - Thor's Day, June 16!
The full 1.0 release, will not only bring about the finishing touches to the game’s visuals and gameplay, but will also introduce the fourth story campaign, and a conclusion to the entire Frozenheim legend. The game’s price will increase slightly to $19.99 (16.99€) before the full launch, but the players can expect a release-week discount on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store. This also means, that the current discount offer is your best chance to grab the game on the cheap, and take the advantage of the last early adopter pricing window.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134100/Frozenheim
Thorstein Saga
Today’s eight and final Early Access update, moving the game up to version 0.9, adds a third story campaign. Its four missions focus their narrative around Thorstein, the hero of the Bear Clan, and make up for the total of sixteen scenarios available in the game. The multi-player segment receives its long-awaited matchmaking feature, and siege weapons make their way into the north land battlefields. See for yourself!
Full 0.8.0. Changelog:
New features:
- Added Thorstein Saga - 4 missions
- Added Siege Units - Balista, Ram, Catapult
- Matchmaking system(Experimental)
- New visuals for Seidkona and Abandoned Watchtowers
- Added photosensitive mode setting
- Resource props for warehouse keepers
- Add resource deposit icons to minimap
- Improvements for shipyard UI
- Added FPS limiter
Enhancements and bugfixes:
- Fix multiple crashes in MP games
- Improvements for tutorial window
- Fix for campaign Sigrid Saga quests
- Fix AI palisade duplication after save and load in some cases
- Fix AI players display on clients in MP games
- Fix for “defend village” quest not failing
- Fix holes in the palisade after load
- Fix UI not hiding after gathering water collectibles
- Fix Seidkona torch throw animation
- Fix for yggdrasil interactable effect
- Improved Scout animations
- Improvements for cinematic visibility
- “Resolve” renamed to “Disband”
- Units auto attack shooting archers and towers
- Fixes for tech tree refreshing in MP
- Fix for weaponsmith button not refreshing in MP
- Fix building healthbars display in MP
- Fix for units not facing movement in some cases
- Improvements for combat in cities
- Fix Outpost not being removable
- Fix for runestones not being cleared after owner died
- Fix Camera settings not being updated at runtime
- Fix for game load panel issues
Balance changes:
- Season time increased 2x
- Thor’s Slam: damage reduced: 150 (Lv 1), 300 (Lv 2) -> 75 (Lv 1), 150 (Lv 2)
- Thor’s Slam: added damage falloff
That is it for this today's update. Please consider joining our Discord, to provide some feedback on the game in the last stretch of development. We'd be also very grateful if you told your friends about Frozenheim. See you in June, and may Odin bless you!
Yours truly,
