Full release date announcement & Update 0.9.0 - Thorstein Saga

Northernfolk!

Over the course of its Early Access year Paranoid Interactive’s debut title, Frozenheim, gained much popularity with Steam players. As it developed from a small, 3-people project to a fully-fledged, multi-faceted strategy title, the game sold nearly 200 000 copies. Following the Early Access launch under our indie publishing label, Hyperstrange, the development team grew four times in size to be able to meet the expectations of the game’s fast-growing community.

We are as grateful as we are humbled by your tremendous support and the amount of feedback provided. This kind of player-developer feedback loop, only possible in Early Access, was exactly what we hoped for, and what the game needed to reach its true potential. Today, along with the expected content update, we have the pleasure to announce the upcoming FULL RELEASE date - Thor's Day, June 16!



The full 1.0 release, will not only bring about the finishing touches to the game’s visuals and gameplay, but will also introduce the fourth story campaign, and a conclusion to the entire Frozenheim legend. The game’s price will increase slightly to $19.99 (16.99€) before the full launch, but the players can expect a release-week discount on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store. This also means, that the current discount offer is your best chance to grab the game on the cheap, and take the advantage of the last early adopter pricing window.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134100/Frozenheim

Thorstein Saga

Today’s eight and final Early Access update, moving the game up to version 0.9, adds a third story campaign. Its four missions focus their narrative around Thorstein, the hero of the Bear Clan, and make up for the total of sixteen scenarios available in the game. The multi-player segment receives its long-awaited matchmaking feature, and siege weapons make their way into the north land battlefields. See for yourself!

Full 0.8.0. Changelog:

New features:

Added Thorstein Saga - 4 missions

Added Siege Units - Balista, Ram, Catapult

Matchmaking system(Experimental)

New visuals for Seidkona and Abandoned Watchtowers

Added photosensitive mode setting

Resource props for warehouse keepers

Add resource deposit icons to minimap

Improvements for shipyard UI

Added FPS limiter

Enhancements and bugfixes:

Fix multiple crashes in MP games

Improvements for tutorial window

Fix for campaign Sigrid Saga quests

Fix AI palisade duplication after save and load in some cases

Fix AI players display on clients in MP games

Fix for “defend village” quest not failing

Fix holes in the palisade after load

Fix UI not hiding after gathering water collectibles

Fix Seidkona torch throw animation

Fix for yggdrasil interactable effect

Improved Scout animations

Improvements for cinematic visibility

“Resolve” renamed to “Disband”

Units auto attack shooting archers and towers

Fixes for tech tree refreshing in MP

Fix for weaponsmith button not refreshing in MP

Fix building healthbars display in MP

Fix for units not facing movement in some cases

Improvements for combat in cities

Fix Outpost not being removable

Fix for runestones not being cleared after owner died

Fix Camera settings not being updated at runtime

Fix for game load panel issues

Balance changes:

Season time increased 2x

Thor’s Slam: damage reduced: 150 (Lv 1), 300 (Lv 2) -> 75 (Lv 1), 150 (Lv 2)

Thor’s Slam: added damage falloff

That is it for this today's update. Please consider joining our Discord, to provide some feedback on the game in the last stretch of development. We'd be also very grateful if you told your friends about Frozenheim. See you in June, and may Odin bless you!

Yours truly,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange