Update 13: Bodyguard class + VIP targets, level editor improvements and more!



This update adds a new cop class called Bodyguard, which can place an energy shield bubble protecting everyone from inside by preventing bullets from entering. The shield can tank 300 hitpoints worth of damage but can be destroyed easily by entering it and shooting the small generator in the center.



Every Bodyguard also spawns in a VIP character, robbers have to eliminate all VIP targets before being allowed to leave and gain 10,000$ for each assassinated target. Cops have to decide if they focus on protecting the VIPs, which leaves the bank vaults exposed, but prevents the robbers from finishing the heist as long as they don't manage to eliminate the target with poison or sticky grenade trap, a well-placed bomb or by simply shooting it if the Bodyguards allow them to get close enough. Map makers can also add permanent VIP spawns to their maps, which always spawn a VIP, allowing for alternative assassination game modes!

Cops (and Snipers) can now also hold a new camera ping key (default: "Left Alt") to enable the mouse cursor while watching a camera, allowing them to ping wherever they want and helping their team identify threats or potential targets.



Robbers, on the other hand, have a new mask option called "Alien Mask", which damages its user but hides him from all cameras while equipped, allowing them to be even sneakier and outsmart camera-reliant classes like Vigil.

There are also some other improvements and adjustments like a new "class selection time" server option, a slight increase in the shotgun pullout time to make it a less frustrating for cops to play against, and the Arms Dealers Robber AI purchase cost has been increased from 3,000$ to 6,000$, while the purchased AI has been upgraded from "Easy" to "Medium" to compensate for the price increase.



The level editor also has received lots of new features and improvements, with more object categories to help organize them as well as a new "Favourites" tab, where all objects you marked will appear! You can now also set your map size to "Small", "Medium" or "Large", this will be displayed in the Steam workshop and users can filter for specific map sizes to find a map that fits their group size a lot easier. There are also lots of other improvements and new objects you can take a look at in the full changelog below!

Multiple background music tracks have also been added to the game, but you can of course adjust their volume (or completely mute them) with the "Music Volume" setting. There have also been some changes to the apartment roof area on "New York", as well as lots of smaller bug fixes noted in the full changelog below.

If you have any issues or questions, please let me know!

New:

added new "Bodyguard" cop class (electromagnetic shield bubble, spawns 1 VIP, rifle, taser)

added new VIP AI, spawns somewhere in the employee area, robbers have to kill all targets before being allowed to leave and gain 10,000$ per VIP kill

players can now ping while watching cameras

added new camera ping key to the keybinding settings

added "class selection time" server option

added background music to the game

Changes:

increased weapon pull out sound volume and audible range slightly

increased shotgun pull out time from 0.7s to 1s

vault doors that have been damaged now show sparks

reduced VIP HP regeneration from 2 HP/sec to 1 HP/sec

"VIP" and "Chairman" event notifications are now visible while spectating or driving a vehicle

VIP now takes 70% more damage from explosions and poison

VIP now sometimes walks to a random large window

VIP now gets spawned at a set location instead of a random employee spawn

improved rope barrier collision

players no longer create footprints for the first 3 seconds of a round (to prevent Detective to track their location from their spawn)

players picking up their placed ability while it's not on cooldown (i.e. turrets) now gain an extra ability use instead of the ability going on cooldown after placing it again

Arms Dealer Robber AI changed from easy to medium AI

Arms Dealer Robber AI cost increased from 3,000$ to 6,000$

Map Changes:

changed roof area on "New York"

added additional CCTV to "New York"

Level Editor:

added potential VIP spawn (sets Bodyguards VIP spawn locations, if none exist, employee spawns points are used)

added extra VIP spawn (always spawns a VIP at this point, useful for assassination maps)

added level editor model to drill spawn

fixed level editor vent part not having any collision

fixed level editor fire truck icon being wrong

fixed level editor AI Block and AI Detour zones being swapped

fixed level editor AI Block and AI Detour zone not being clickable

fixed level editor map floor pieces not being aligned correctly

made level editor vent piece two-sided to be less confusing

fixed level editor power cables not being clickable

fixed level editor "Kitchen" and "No-Go" zones not being clickable

changed a few level editor icons

added "AI Detour Zone" to the level editor (NPCs will try to take a different path instead of walking through it, but they can still walk through if there is no better way)

added "AI Employee Interest Points" to the level editor

level editor variation name input now enters input when pressing "Enter" instead of starting a new line

updated multiple level editor object descriptions

added two new level editor item categories "Misc" and "Lights"

multiple smaller level editor HUD improvements

added search bar to the level editor object browser

added "Favourites" category to the level editor object browser

added 3 new destructible walls to the level editor that fit with the exterior wall variants

added floor with drill from below to the level editor

added five new roof pieces to the level editor

added missing level editor icons

level editor floor remover now can remove escape vans

added different camera speed settings to the level editor

level editor maps can now be assigned a size, size shows as tag in Steam Workshop and allows players to search for small, medium and large maps

Fixes: