Would you like to run an idol café? 3 - Out now



Winged Cloud is happy to announce that "Would you like to run an idol café? 3" is now available.

Despite being a newbie group, Sweet Shoreline's first music video is a massive viral success, which nets them a lot of online attention. In the wake of their newfound fame, Sweet Shoreline are invited to a large competition in Tokyo, which will pit them against various upcoming idol groups, to see who will come out on top.

How will Sweet Shoreline perform under these circumstances?

Find out in "Would you like to run an idol café? 3" right now or wishlist it for later:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850790