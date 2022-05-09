Survival Contract Objective and Healing Items Added

A lot of features in this newest addition to the game. Most notably is the new Survival contract objective. Survival can be started just like any other contract but instead has infinite amount of enemies, with your reward depending on how many enemies you can take down before the enemies overwhelm you.

With the new survival objective I’ve also added healing items, as survival would be too tedious without them. Healing items take time to apply, but will restore some lost health when used.

The next update will focus on adding player leveling, with unlockable skills as you play the game and get experience. Rest assured, the game won’t be transforming into an RPG. None of these unlockable skills will provide you with anything too over-the-top, and none of them will be required to play through subsequent levels. Instead, these unlockable skills will focus on allowing you to fine-tune your playstyle, such as by increasing your stamina regeneration rate, or increasing your total carry weight (which currently isn’t fully implemented but does exist in-game).

Full Changelog

Added

AI loot drop system. Currently only used in the survival mode.

Survival contract objective

Healing items

Changed

Gates have been disabled on the Wolf HQ contract map to accommodate new AI spawn locations added for the survival objective

Throwables in the inventory can now be moved to different throwable slots

Code relating to health overhauled to accommodate the new healing system.

Optimized Game Handler for quicker startup times

Refactored player animation code and removed redundant references to certain animations

Refactored AI healing animations to work with the new healing system.

Startup sequence when loading into levels has been changed. Game no longer briefly pauses and unpauses when first entering the level.

Shanty town map south border is no longer diagonal for compatibility with enemy spawning on the new survival objective mode

Merged some player and AI animations

Footsteps are now emitted using a particle system instead of game objects for better performance and old footstep code has been removed

Fixed

Game can no longer be paused while a contract is ending and showing your reward

Game no longer pauses when closing tutorial hints in story levels

AI groups no longer throw a null reference exception to the AI Patrol component when group members die or are removed

All contract maps now use a single grid navmesh to prevent issues with AI pathing between separate graphs

The correct number of slots per row in the inventory are now instantiated. Prior to this, 1 less than the intended amount were instantiated per row. This only changes the organization of the rows, the total amount of magazines and throwables remains the same.

Guns in inventory show their correct caliber again

Plantation roof collider size corrected

Removed