-Added ability to wolf bosses to run faster at 50% HP.

-Added ability to bear boss to regen health after 50% hp.

-Added more armor to crab bosses.

-Added a new ability for the boss knight to throw a sword.

-Added more damage to panther, wendigo, yeti, and werebear bosses.

-Added a repair bench that will repair any item that is repairable for resources when put inside.

-Added new eat, drink, and scroll animations.

-Added repair bench to be crafted in the workstation t1-t3.

-Added the server host in Co-op games to be able to use cheats.

-Added ability to gain player and profession XP by repairing items at 75% of what you would get for crafting. Your XP amount is determined by how much durability you repaired if the item was at 1 and went to 150 you would get more than 50 to 150.

-Added tooltip text to show what it would cost to repair an item when hovering over it.

-Added ability to hit shift while spending attribute points to spend 5 at a time.

-Added new ability to werewolf boss where it throws armor down and gains more damage after 50% hp.

-Added ability to see who owns what building will be used in guild system later.

-Added armor equip and unequip animations.

-Added UI to let player know when an item and which one is repairing.

-Added ability to highlight collectables and lootable chests.

-Added ability to close journal by hitting the movement keys.

-Added a message to screen when player hits 10 hunger or thirst to prompt them to eat or drink.

-Added a repair cart to be added with the other carts for mobile repairs!

-Added more character level up perks, every 10 levels players will gain 6 more inventory slots.

-Added a particle to player hand when using a staff to feel more magic like. oooooo Shiny.

-Added ability for summoning staffs to augment your summons power. A t2 summoning staff makes your summon 25% strong and a t3 summon makes them 50% stronger.

-Added server settings to choose what items players will drop on death: inventory, hotbar, and equipment.

-Changed XP to now be gained anywhere without a totem since they will be removed due to community vote.

-Created safe zones to be added to map so there is no spawn killing(AI also can't be killed or do damage in these zones).

-Tweaked hit sounds on spikes to be less frequent because it was annoying.

-Fixed AI not hitting things smaller than them.

-Fixed some economy exploits.

-Fixed the infinite ash bug.

-Fixed guilds not saving.

-Fixed player walking too fast backwards allowing back peddling to mitigate all damage.

-Fixed character animation leaning too far forward when dual wielding and sprinting.

-Fixed AI not hearing players when they are behind them(crouch to not produce noise).

-Fixed group bosses in center spawning when the required number wasn't meant. (only singleplayer can spawn then without a group)

-Fixed cost of left reinforced slop piece.

-Fixed recall runes not working for going to spawn area when a player doesn't have a bed.

-Fixed esc key not closing journal.

-Fixed regen potions not working as intended, some potions were acting as a normal potion + regen.

-Fixed dodge roll bugs with sitting and attacking while dodging.

-Optimized KoA game via lots of new settings and checks for performance.

-Updated world map.

-Removed repair kits as a player crafted item due to new repair bench.

-Reworked summoning to only allow for 2 summons at max evoker instead of 3 and decreased the summons life span from a max of 25 minutes to a max of 10 minutes.

-Tweaked group makers to be made by a different method so it doesn't show random players on map.

-Tweaked unstuck command to recall player back to their bedroll/bed/or faction spawn.

-Tweaked all AI cooldowns so they don't just stand in front of player for a long period of time.

-Tweaked AI hit boxes to allow them to hit players from a wider range.

-Tweaked Humanoid NPC melee mobs to not strafe.

-Tweaked eating, drinking and scroll using to stop a player from running.

-Tweaked most items to be able to be repaired in the repair bench.

-Tweaked damage timer for dragon boss runes and knight boss runes to hit less frequently.

-Tweaked runes to take longer to spawn from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

-Tweaked interaction ranged to allow players to access things from a further distance.

-Tweaked torch radius to be slightly larger.

-Tweaked skeleton AI to not shoot as many projectiles.

-Tweaked hunger and thirst to go down slightly slower.

-Tweaked all AI to rotate to their target on different speeds rather than just snap do them.

-Tweaked all AI cooldown time to shorten the time they would be standing still to make them more reactive.

-Tweaked official server settings to only drop inventory loot on death.