-Added ability to wolf bosses to run faster at 50% HP.
-Added ability to bear boss to regen health after 50% hp.
-Added more armor to crab bosses.
-Added a new ability for the boss knight to throw a sword.
-Added more damage to panther, wendigo, yeti, and werebear bosses.
-Added a repair bench that will repair any item that is repairable for resources when put inside.
-Added new eat, drink, and scroll animations.
-Added repair bench to be crafted in the workstation t1-t3.
-Added the server host in Co-op games to be able to use cheats.
-Added ability to gain player and profession XP by repairing items at 75% of what you would get for crafting. Your XP amount is determined by how much durability you repaired if the item was at 1 and went to 150 you would get more than 50 to 150.
-Added tooltip text to show what it would cost to repair an item when hovering over it.
-Added ability to hit shift while spending attribute points to spend 5 at a time.
-Added new ability to werewolf boss where it throws armor down and gains more damage after 50% hp.
-Added ability to see who owns what building will be used in guild system later.
-Added armor equip and unequip animations.
-Added UI to let player know when an item and which one is repairing.
-Added ability to highlight collectables and lootable chests.
-Added ability to close journal by hitting the movement keys.
-Added a message to screen when player hits 10 hunger or thirst to prompt them to eat or drink.
-Added a repair cart to be added with the other carts for mobile repairs!
-Added more character level up perks, every 10 levels players will gain 6 more inventory slots.
-Added a particle to player hand when using a staff to feel more magic like. oooooo Shiny.
-Added ability for summoning staffs to augment your summons power. A t2 summoning staff makes your summon 25% strong and a t3 summon makes them 50% stronger.
-Added server settings to choose what items players will drop on death: inventory, hotbar, and equipment.
-Changed XP to now be gained anywhere without a totem since they will be removed due to community vote.
-Created safe zones to be added to map so there is no spawn killing(AI also can't be killed or do damage in these zones).
-Tweaked hit sounds on spikes to be less frequent because it was annoying.
-Fixed AI not hitting things smaller than them.
-Fixed some economy exploits.
-Fixed the infinite ash bug.
-Fixed guilds not saving.
-Fixed player walking too fast backwards allowing back peddling to mitigate all damage.
-Fixed character animation leaning too far forward when dual wielding and sprinting.
-Fixed AI not hearing players when they are behind them(crouch to not produce noise).
-Fixed group bosses in center spawning when the required number wasn't meant. (only singleplayer can spawn then without a group)
-Fixed cost of left reinforced slop piece.
-Fixed recall runes not working for going to spawn area when a player doesn't have a bed.
-Fixed esc key not closing journal.
-Fixed regen potions not working as intended, some potions were acting as a normal potion + regen.
-Fixed dodge roll bugs with sitting and attacking while dodging.
-Optimized KoA game via lots of new settings and checks for performance.
-Updated world map.
-Removed repair kits as a player crafted item due to new repair bench.
-Reworked summoning to only allow for 2 summons at max evoker instead of 3 and decreased the summons life span from a max of 25 minutes to a max of 10 minutes.
-Tweaked group makers to be made by a different method so it doesn't show random players on map.
-Tweaked unstuck command to recall player back to their bedroll/bed/or faction spawn.
-Tweaked all AI cooldowns so they don't just stand in front of player for a long period of time.
-Tweaked AI hit boxes to allow them to hit players from a wider range.
-Tweaked Humanoid NPC melee mobs to not strafe.
-Tweaked eating, drinking and scroll using to stop a player from running.
-Tweaked most items to be able to be repaired in the repair bench.
-Tweaked damage timer for dragon boss runes and knight boss runes to hit less frequently.
-Tweaked runes to take longer to spawn from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.
-Tweaked interaction ranged to allow players to access things from a further distance.
-Tweaked torch radius to be slightly larger.
-Tweaked skeleton AI to not shoot as many projectiles.
-Tweaked hunger and thirst to go down slightly slower.
-Tweaked all AI to rotate to their target on different speeds rather than just snap do them.
-Tweaked all AI cooldown time to shorten the time they would be standing still to make them more reactive.
-Tweaked official server settings to only drop inventory loot on death.
Changed files in this update