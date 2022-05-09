Hey guys, sorry again for the bugs that were introduced with the DLC launch, here's a patch for a lot of the base game issues! I'll keep coming with more patches until the game is perfect, will have a few more done this week.
The game isn't usually like this, but adding more and content does make it harder to not add more bugs along the way! A real shame our recent review score has been cut in half because of this, and we'll never hit overwhelmingly positive now... but I guess I should have tested more. It'll all be smooth again soon though!
Still got more fixes and a little more content coming up, stay tuned!
Danny
Balancing
- Paperwork now affects job success more positively
- Base Happiness drain when studying/working decreased
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed the first building in the middle of the city where you start always generating with the same buildings
- Fixed some black screen/crash bugs that could happen when continuing a game
- Fixed the ending not loading or causing a crash on low end computers, due to animation frames not being properly compressed and using too much memory (This was a bug from an engine upgrade)
- Fixed the minus xp bug, and if you load into the game after this patch with minus xp you’ll get a level up as a sorry!
- Fixed happiness loss ticks happening on benches as though you were working
