Hey guys, sorry again for the bugs that were introduced with the DLC launch, here's a patch for a lot of the base game issues! I'll keep coming with more patches until the game is perfect, will have a few more done this week.

The game isn't usually like this, but adding more and content does make it harder to not add more bugs along the way! A real shame our recent review score has been cut in half because of this, and we'll never hit overwhelmingly positive now... but I guess I should have tested more. It'll all be smooth again soon though!

Still got more fixes and a little more content coming up, stay tuned!

Danny

Balancing

Paperwork now affects job success more positively

Base Happiness drain when studying/working decreased

Bug fixes and improvements