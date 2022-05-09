 Skip to content

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 9 May 2022

More fixes!

Hey guys, sorry again for the bugs that were introduced with the DLC launch, here's a patch for a lot of the base game issues! I'll keep coming with more patches until the game is perfect, will have a few more done this week.

The game isn't usually like this, but adding more and content does make it harder to not add more bugs along the way! A real shame our recent review score has been cut in half because of this, and we'll never hit overwhelmingly positive now... but I guess I should have tested more. It'll all be smooth again soon though!

Still got more fixes and a little more content coming up, stay tuned!

Danny

Balancing

  • Paperwork now affects job success more positively
  • Base Happiness drain when studying/working decreased

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed the first building in the middle of the city where you start always generating with the same buildings
  • Fixed some black screen/crash bugs that could happen when continuing a game
  • Fixed the ending not loading or causing a crash on low end computers, due to animation frames not being properly compressed and using too much memory (This was a bug from an engine upgrade)
  • Fixed the minus xp bug, and if you load into the game after this patch with minus xp you’ll get a level up as a sorry!
  • Fixed happiness loss ticks happening on benches as though you were working

