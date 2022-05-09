Update 3: Engaging Enemies & Player Feedback

Thank You!

Before we get to the update - we just want to thank you!

Thank you for playing Yaengard, reading this article, and being a part of the adventure!

So far we have gotten wonderful feedback and response from you, and we're so excited to continue working on new additions to the game!

Build 22-05-09 Update 3

Added new status effect mechanic: Engaged.

Added gameplay tips on the travel map!

Added on-hover tooltip for stamina to improve clarity!

Removed some clutter in some ability descriptions.

Fixed a set of perks to work as intended!

Updated icons into better versions.

Updated camera movement & player positions on the gravesite encounter.

Fixed two epic abilities so they function as intended

Added icons so it’s easier to change the names of your PCs.

Removed looting exploit.

Pragmatic Combat 2 Perk now does what it says!

Improved descriptions and mechanics of a set of abilities.

Fixed all reported typos.

Improved text popups to be less cluttered.

Improved Ui for isolated & crowded status effects to make combats easier to read.

Fixed darkness while underground in Act 1 Main quest if you skip the dialogue.

Saving indicator will not break anymore.

Epic ability “Become Storm” now works as intended.

Swords & Maces are now Martial weapons, not marital (Even if they make great wedding gifts!)

Fixed bug where your equipment would try to escape.

Fixed multiple Ui bugs in the character sheet window.

Fixed visual bug that causes the wrong ability to be used when combined with walking.

New Mechanic: Engaged.

One of the most frequent requests we have gotten (first time from Splattercat's excellent video) is mechanical engagement. For your tanky melee characters to be able to protect their allies, they need a way to assert control of the battlefield. Therefore, we have added engagement to all characters dealing damage in melee!

When you deal damage to an enemy in your tile, they will now become engaged with you.

If they would attempt to leave, you’ll get a reaction attack. We had drafted on such a mechanic and it has been the #1 requested feature, giving the player more control over the flow of combat! Each player character starts with this ability.

Ending

We have a cartload of wonderful ideas and crazy mechanics that we're trying, building, and playing with behind the scenes. If you're interested in becoming a part of Yaengard's development, we're always in the Yaengard discord!

Just curious about what's being built? Read the previous article on the plans ahead!

Thanks for everything, and hope you're as hyped as we are for the future!

Adventure onwards,

Will, Designer of Yaengard

Talk to us on Discord: https://discord.gg/MS2Zst3XJP

Website (FAQ): https://planeshiftinteractive.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Planeshifters

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Planeshifters

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNYTCoBZ6lrpBUD3eE9gF2w

Presskit: https://planeshiftinteractive.com/press/