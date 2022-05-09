Ampersat Update 1.1.1

1.1.1 Changelist:

Fixed: A collider in Stone Dungeon Level 4 sometimes blocking doorway unless shot (thanks Radiosanchezz).

Fixed: Re-enabled spawners on Ice Tower Level 4 (thanks Reyom89 on this and the next two).

Added: Secret Chest Found status on level minimap.

Added: Numerical HP value in Health bar. This was on the Stats page but can be useful there.

Added: Hint message in cold room of Ice Dungeon Level 4.

Tweaked: Less damage from ice and chaos rivers. Because they're kinda nasty.

Tweaked: Radius of area effect slightly reduced for Carrion Crawler, Harmless Mote, Incubator destructible poison walls, Destructor's Bombs.

Tweaked: Harmless Motes don't cause Weakness. I thought this was amusing when you need to melee them for a bonus word. Many did not agree.

Tweaked: Touch-damage enemies can no longer do damage while dying.

Tweaked: Wake-up radius of Xenophage eggs slightly reduced. You don't NEED to wake them up, you know. Well, a couple of them.

Tweaked: Increased price of Unspek's Death Shroud. I'd been thinking for a while it was a little too good value, and yeah it is.

Known issue: If you remove an item that provided added HP, your current HP can remain above your Max HP. Will likely change this if I do another update, for now enjoy the tiny boost!

Known issue: If you are Silenced but still try rapid-firing your staff, the overheat bar can rise. This was intentional - my logic was you're still drawing on the staff's power to attempt to cast the spell.

Known issue: Completed Bestiary Achievement doesn't trigger until you check the Bestiary (either during your final battle or by Continuing the game afterwards). This was intentional, as you don't "write" the bestiary entry until you open the book. Note that your Bestiary also remains completed when starting a new game.