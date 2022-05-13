Happy Birthday & Patch note 1.5.0

Hello Fellow winemakers!
We reached one year mark from the original release!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH from the entire team for your amazing support!
To celebrate we thought to make a bigger update with some new content and a lot of polish and request we collected during this months!
NEW AGING OPTION
Batonnage joined the fight against the boredom of aging in wood casks!
NO MORE CLEANING!
Finally we have trained employees to carefully clean and repair equipment now!
MORE STUFF!
New grapes, new label design, new challenge, new option, new development team! ( the old one jumped out of the windows during the kick off meeting of the 1.5.0 update)
NEW CLIENT SYSTEM, NOW WITH SOULS!
Now clients have something to say, sometimes, somewhere, somehow...
and the most requested feature ever! in Napa Valley DLC...
Here is the full list:
-
- ADDED Chanin Blance
-
- ADDED Erba Luce
-
- ADDED 4 new flavors
-
- ADDED New bottle label designs
-
- ADDED A new challenge
-
- ADDED Endless custom data: 1 milion added.
-
- ADDED Employees can now work in the tool shack and winery to clean and repair equipment
-
- ADDED Employees badge at the top of the screen to know what they’re up to
-
- ADDED Batonnage to aging card configuration (operation that gives extra body to the wine)
-
- ADDED Client message system in sell orders panel
-
- ADDED New images for diary notes
-
- ADDED A much requested feature in the Napa region (hint: check the deers)
-
- FIX Bottling -10% bottle bug
-
- FIX Money preview when an employee has a card that cannot be played
-
- FIX Shield icons for treatments
-
- FIX Diseases icons for treatments
-
- FIX Graphic for building update tab with 80% UI scaling
-
- FIX Label error in wine list
-
- FIX Highest filter ordering in sell orders panel
-
- FIX Structures shortcuts
-
- FIX Gamepad navigation
-
- FIX Various graphical glitches
-
- FIX Performance improvements on all platforms
Platform-specific changes
-
- FIX Paper Label in Bottling [Mobile]
-
- FIX Fog Disabled [PS5-MAC]
-
- FIX Dual Sense support [PC]
-
- FIX R2/L2 overlap between tabs and tile rotation in structures [GAMEPAD]
-
- FIX Better scrolls on card information panel [GAMEPAD]
-
- FIX Some event panels can't be closed when using gamepad [GAMEPAD]
-
- FIX Cursor stuck on tech or balance when pressing fame or money shortcut with gamepad [GAMEPAD]
-
- FIX Order queue now scrolls correctly [GAMEPAD]
-
- FIX Technology focus using gamepad [GAMEPAD]
Now i gonna pur my a MEGA PINT OF WINE to celebrate this milestone!
Stay awesome
Changed files in this update