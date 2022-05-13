Happy Birthday & Patch note 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8704554 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Fellow winemakers!

We reached one year mark from the original release!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH from the entire team for your amazing support!

To celebrate we thought to make a bigger update with some new content and a lot of polish and request we collected during this months!

NEW AGING OPTION

Batonnage joined the fight against the boredom of aging in wood casks!

NO MORE CLEANING!

Finally we have trained employees to carefully clean and repair equipment now!

MORE STUFF!

New grapes, new label design, new challenge, new option, new development team! ( the old one jumped out of the windows during the kick off meeting of the 1.5.0 update)

NEW CLIENT SYSTEM, NOW WITH SOULS!

Now clients have something to say, sometimes, somewhere, somehow...

and the most requested feature ever! in Napa Valley DLC...

Here is the full list:

ADDED Chanin Blance

ADDED Erba Luce

ADDED 4 new flavors

ADDED New bottle label designs

ADDED A new challenge

ADDED Endless custom data: 1 milion added.

ADDED Employees can now work in the tool shack and winery to clean and repair equipment

ADDED Employees badge at the top of the screen to know what they’re up to

ADDED Batonnage to aging card configuration (operation that gives extra body to the wine)

ADDED Client message system in sell orders panel

ADDED New images for diary notes

ADDED A much requested feature in the Napa region (hint: check the deers)

FIX Bottling -10% bottle bug

FIX Money preview when an employee has a card that cannot be played

FIX Shield icons for treatments

FIX Diseases icons for treatments

FIX Graphic for building update tab with 80% UI scaling

FIX Label error in wine list

FIX Highest filter ordering in sell orders panel

FIX Structures shortcuts

FIX Gamepad navigation

FIX Various graphical glitches

FIX Performance improvements on all platforms



Platform-specific changes

FIX Paper Label in Bottling [Mobile]

FIX Fog Disabled [PS5-MAC]

FIX Dual Sense support [PC]

FIX R2/L2 overlap between tabs and tile rotation in structures [GAMEPAD]

FIX Better scrolls on card information panel [GAMEPAD]

FIX Some event panels can't be closed when using gamepad [GAMEPAD]

FIX Cursor stuck on tech or balance when pressing fame or money shortcut with gamepad [GAMEPAD]

FIX Order queue now scrolls correctly [GAMEPAD]

FIX Technology focus using gamepad [GAMEPAD]



Now i gonna pur my a MEGA PINT OF WINE to celebrate this milestone!

Stay awesome