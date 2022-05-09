P&C Beta Update: 09.05.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Let's start with the fixes! We want P&C squeaky clean to leave Early Access and resume making additions to its marvelous, polished, chiseled, RPG Maker body.

Licking away all the bugs!



Size: 764.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Cat X Human Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Added a sexy Kobold Maid in the Kobold Fortress, during the Intro

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Added a script that fixes mismatched Progeny body type/gender

ːswirliesː Added a script that re-randomize Progeny that ended up with broken/not working assets

ːswirliesː Fixed "non Heir" Progeny deliveries always adding a broken Progeny into Dear's Box

ːswirliesː Fixed crashing Status Screen when Reigns end up having negative Army/Wall scores

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny not keeping their special custom hair/color when recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Harvest/Insect overworld map units

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess first Campsite "attack" not progressing the game events to the next day

ːswirliesː Fixed the Crystal Lizard cave. You can now enter it and break crystals when the quest isn't active

ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Princess THICC form missing the naked portrait

ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when wearing Green Deceit after in a battle for the "De Profundis" quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Princess wandering around too far in the first Campsite scene, during the Intro

ːswirliesː Fixed various typos and minor bugs