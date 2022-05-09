P&C Beta Update: 09.05.22

Let's start with the fixes! We want P&C squeaky clean to leave Early Access and resume making additions to its marvelous, polished, chiseled, RPG Maker body.
Licking away all the bugs!
Size: 764.2 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Cat X Human Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Added a sexy Kobold Maid in the Kobold Fortress, during the Intro
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Added a script that fixes mismatched Progeny body type/gender
ːswirliesː Added a script that re-randomize Progeny that ended up with broken/not working assets
ːswirliesː Fixed "non Heir" Progeny deliveries always adding a broken Progeny into Dear's Box
ːswirliesː Fixed crashing Status Screen when Reigns end up having negative Army/Wall scores
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny not keeping their special custom hair/color when recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Harvest/Insect overworld map units
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess first Campsite "attack" not progressing the game events to the next day
ːswirliesː Fixed the Crystal Lizard cave. You can now enter it and break crystals when the quest isn't active
ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Princess THICC form missing the naked portrait
ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when wearing Green Deceit after in a battle for the "De Profundis" quest
ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Princess wandering around too far in the first Campsite scene, during the Intro
ːswirliesː Fixed various typos and minor bugs
Changed depots in beta branch