509 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Favorite items not being saved in the Dope Market and broke the Dope Market's item quality in the process. While that issue was also resolved 30 minutes later, some of you had already purchased busted pots by then. Yeah, we f***d up... bad ːws_damanː so as our way of saying sorry we're making all the pots unbreakable for today.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the graphics options menu not showing any options.

ːws_peaceː Added an option to switch between mild & extreme stoned post fx.

ːws_peaceː Rebalanced the THC values for prerolled joints & blunts.

ːws_peaceː Updated the TV browsers to the latest version, but if you're still getting a gray screen it's due to an underlying bug in Chromium. Even though we doubt that Google will ever get it fixed, we do have a workaround to the issue, so drop by our Discord.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the discounts not updating in the Sellify App.

ːws_peaceː Taught the staff to vape pods that have been added to their inventory.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Influencer double-sell glitch.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the ever-increasing sales price bug when offering an alternative strain.

ːws_peaceː Readjusted the dolphin's spawn area to prevent it from getting beached, though the jellyfish might still go boom if your FPS is on the lower end.