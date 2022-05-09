 Skip to content

Coloring Pixels update for 9 May 2022

Coloring Pixels is coming to the Nintendo Switch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8703811

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Coloring Pixels on the Nintendo Switch eShop!

The long-awaited, highly requested Nintendo Switch version is finally here! We are very excited to announce that Coloring Pixels is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch!

To make the Nintendo Switch version possible, we have split Coloring Pixels up into a series of collections. Each game will contain 8 of your favorite DLCs. The first, Collection 1, features the books: Isometric, Space, Patterns, Vistas 1, Flowers, Farm, Marine Life, and Landmarks 1!

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 is available to Pre-Order now! Check out the eShop page here and pre-order with your "My Nintendo" account!

Release Date

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 releases on 26th of May 2022! That's this month! (>^.^)>

If you Pre-Order now, your Nintendo Switch will be able to pre-download Coloring Pixels so you can begin playing as soon as the game goes live!

https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/coloring-pixels-collection-1-switch/

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8703811
Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
