Coloring Pixels is coming to the Nintendo Switch!

Coloring Pixels on the Nintendo Switch eShop!

The long-awaited, highly requested Nintendo Switch version is finally here! We are very excited to announce that Coloring Pixels is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch!

To make the Nintendo Switch version possible, we have split Coloring Pixels up into a series of collections. Each game will contain 8 of your favorite DLCs. The first, Collection 1, features the books: Isometric, Space, Patterns, Vistas 1, Flowers, Farm, Marine Life, and Landmarks 1!

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 is available to Pre-Order now! Check out the eShop page here and pre-order with your "My Nintendo" account!

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 releases on 26th of May 2022! That's this month! (>^.^)>

If you Pre-Order now, your Nintendo Switch will be able to pre-download Coloring Pixels so you can begin playing as soon as the game goes live!

https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/coloring-pixels-collection-1-switch/