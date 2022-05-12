 Skip to content

Festival Tycoon update for 12 May 2022

Patch 1.0.0.2

Hey all!

This is another patch, hopefully improving the game and a couple of reported bugs.

This is the full changelog:

  • New: Added 2 new stage styles: Electro and Vintage!
  • Fixed: Sponsors would provide non-existent buildings.
  • Fixed: A rare issue where visitors would not walk anywhere because of a rendering bug.
  • Fixed: A bug where requirements and needs of bands would be wrongly displayed in the festival end overview.
  • Fixed: The "VIP only" toggle is now hidden when placing stages.
  • Fixed: When using the "end now" button, the simulation is unpaused.
  • Fixed: Potentially fixed a bug which would lead to a memory leak and crash the game.
  • Fixed: A potential fix for agents on large maps standing around. This lead to workers not working anymore.
  • Fixed: A bug where visitors would have issues reaching roof top parties.
  • Optimized: Changed the looks of blocked areas slightly to not confuse with low quality buildings.

If you want to get updates even sooner, check out the public-test branch!

Let me know if you have any issues!

Thanks!
Johannes

