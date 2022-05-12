Patch 1.0.0.2

Hey all!
This is another patch, hopefully improving the game and a couple of reported bugs.
This is the full changelog:
- New: Added 2 new stage styles: Electro and Vintage!
- Fixed: Sponsors would provide non-existent buildings.
- Fixed: A rare issue where visitors would not walk anywhere because of a rendering bug.
- Fixed: A bug where requirements and needs of bands would be wrongly displayed in the festival end overview.
- Fixed: The "VIP only" toggle is now hidden when placing stages.
- Fixed: When using the "end now" button, the simulation is unpaused.
- Fixed: Potentially fixed a bug which would lead to a memory leak and crash the game.
- Fixed: A potential fix for agents on large maps standing around. This lead to workers not working anymore.
- Fixed: A bug where visitors would have issues reaching roof top parties.
- Optimized: Changed the looks of blocked areas slightly to not confuse with low quality buildings.
If you want to get updates even sooner, check out the public-test branch!
Let me know if you have any issues!
Thanks!
Johannes
