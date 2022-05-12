New game feature: Palette Auto-mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8703313 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a patch to version 1.0.23 of B.I.O.T.A. This time we’ve got one, highly requested feature, and some balance improvements for Zeed.

Let’s start with the main course - Palette Auto-mode.

Due to popular demand from players, we’ve added a new color palette setting. With auto-mode on, the game will automatically change the color palette when entering a new zone, choosing from a set of 2-4 most suitable palettes for that specific level.

Now let’s move on to Zeed. To put it simply, his main weapon felt too overpowered. We’ve tunned that down a bit to bring him in line with other Gemini II Squad members.

We’re constantly going through your feedback and encourage you to share your impressions and recommend us to your friends. We’re also grateful for every Steam review as they help us get in front of more players and keep us going!

Thanks for checking in, and see you next time!