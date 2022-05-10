Update to v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8703242 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 11:19:09 UTC by Wendy

This update is adding several improvements and features developed for United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!



added new exfiltration screen

added stats tracking and profile overview to main menu

fixed material optimization issues

fixed several UI related issues

fixed map loading issues

fixed several minor issues

updated AI (new combat distances, reaction speed and optimization improvements)

updated AI indicators

updated AI

updated weapon balancing

updated sounds

What would you like to see added to the game?

Leave a comment here or on Facebook or Discord !

Check out United Assault - Battle of the Bulge!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1625340/United_Assault__Battle_of_the_Bulge/

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord