Update to v1.6.0

Update Notes
This update is adding several improvements and features developed for United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!
- added new exfiltration screen
- added stats tracking and profile overview to main menu
- fixed material optimization issues
- fixed several UI related issues
- fixed map loading issues
- fixed several minor issues
- updated AI (new combat distances, reaction speed and optimization improvements)
- updated AI indicators
- updated AI
- updated weapon balancing
- updated sounds
What would you like to see added to the game?
Leave a comment here or on Facebook or Discord !
Check out United Assault - Battle of the Bulge!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1625340/United_Assault__Battle_of_the_Bulge/
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
