United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 10 May 2022

Update to v1.6.0

Update Notes

This update is adding several improvements and features developed for United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!

  • added new exfiltration screen
  • added stats tracking and profile overview to main menu

  • fixed material optimization issues
  • fixed several UI related issues
  • fixed map loading issues
  • fixed several minor issues

  • updated AI (new combat distances, reaction speed and optimization improvements)
  • updated AI indicators
  • updated AI
  • updated weapon balancing
  • updated sounds

