Ver 1.0.4 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.0.4 has been updated.
This patch includes a difficulty adjustment and some improvements.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Improvements>
It has been revised to be able to sell keystones only AFTER all the skills are aquired.
The Occult Devotion's maximum has increased. (26 -> 30)
The ability value of the weapons that are only available during NG+ have been increased.
The color balance of the boss-zone of the Flame Dragon has been revised.
The colliding of the platforms have been revised.
<Difficulty adjustment>
- The tracking ability of Banished Priestess' beam attack have been removed.
- Some of the tracking abilities of following bosses' attacks have been degraded.
: Hunter Chaser, Spirit of the Ancient Castle, The Armor of Another World, Shadow Hunter
Changed files in this update