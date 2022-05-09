 Skip to content

HunterX update for 9 May 2022

Ver 1.0.4 Updated

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.4 has been updated.
This patch includes a difficulty adjustment and some improvements.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>
It has been revised to be able to sell keystones only AFTER all the skills are aquired.
The Occult Devotion's maximum has increased. (26 -> 30)
The ability value of the weapons that are only available during NG+ have been increased.
The color balance of the boss-zone of the Flame Dragon has been revised.
The colliding of the platforms have been revised.

<Difficulty adjustment>

  • The tracking ability of Banished Priestess' beam attack have been removed.
  • Some of the tracking abilities of following bosses' attacks have been degraded.
    : Hunter Chaser, Spirit of the Ancient Castle, The Armor of Another World, Shadow Hunter
