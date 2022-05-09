Ver 1.0.4 Updated

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.4 has been updated.

This patch includes a difficulty adjustment and some improvements.

Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

It has been revised to be able to sell keystones only AFTER all the skills are aquired.

The Occult Devotion's maximum has increased. (26 -> 30)

The ability value of the weapons that are only available during NG+ have been increased.

The color balance of the boss-zone of the Flame Dragon has been revised.

The colliding of the platforms have been revised.

<Difficulty adjustment>