Update 2 : Black screen when loading bug Fixed

There have been some players experiencing an endless black screen when loading into the game. After some digging and with the help of a player experiencing the issue, we were able to get it fixed. If you were experiencing the issue before...this should completely resolve the issue.

Along with that the below issues have also been resolved.

Additional Fixes

Fixed locker room lockers to better blend in with the environment.

Increased zombie sounds during outside area before sewer.

Fixed various occlusion issues that were causing some objects to disappear in the main factory