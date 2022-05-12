 Skip to content

The Living Remain update for 12 May 2022

Update 2 : Black screen when loading bug Fixed

Build 8703072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There have been some players experiencing an endless black screen when loading into the game. After some digging and with the help of a player experiencing the issue, we were able to get it fixed. If you were experiencing the issue before...this should completely resolve the issue.

Along with that the below issues have also been resolved.

Additional Fixes
Fixed locker room lockers to better blend in with the environment.
Increased zombie sounds during outside area before sewer.
Fixed various occlusion issues that were causing some objects to disappear in the main factory

Changed files in this update

The Days After Content Depot 594221
