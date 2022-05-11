HOTFIX - Release Notes Version 1.25.9.0

Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

General bugfix 1.25.9.0

Unfortunately, 4 weeks of beta testing (with two build updates) did not help us clearly identify some crashes related to operations on the world map when downloading packages or content in the background that have been released alongside Sim Update 9 (1.25.7.0). We are working to identify this gap in our beta testing and aim to better cover these cases moving forward. We thank you for your patience.

Fixed various crashes on the world map

Fixed crashes affecting airports that have a beacon but no runway (BIKF for example)

Fixed simobject data request creation process preventing Flight sim gear peripherals from working

Fixed a crash in vector placement during back to main menu

Fixed LOD streaming in vector placement in the Scenery editor

Fixed windshield flickering when the render scale is not set to 100%

Fixed CGL updating loading order to ensure custom CGL files are loaded correctly

Fixed ATC Azure TTS goes silent while in gameplay

Fixed crashes about SimConnect message reception after being closed in WASM

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Team

