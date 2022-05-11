Train Valley 2 - Myths & Rails is available now!

Hello!

We are glad to present our newest DLC called “Myths and Rails”! Are you ready to take on the new mythical challenges?

A fine-tuned railway network will always smooth things out no matter how peculiar your new assignment may be. Should you choo-choose to accept it, be prepared for the all-new campaign that includes 20 levels revealing the miraculous world of legends, myths, fiction and subjective reality. There’s a lot of new stuff awaiting you in there!

Experience new gameplay with all-new station types, industry buildings, resource and goods varieties.

Obtain authorization and try the 6 new locomotives.

Enjoy the refreshed soundtrack with the brand-new music.

And get to building your own train valley with 300+ new objects for the Steam Level Editor.

To celebrate the occasion, we are launching the DLC with a 10% discount and are discounting the main game by a whopping 55% – don’t miss it!