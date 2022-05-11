 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Train Valley 2 update for 11 May 2022

Train Valley 2 - Myths & Rails is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8702908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We are glad to present our newest DLC called “Myths and Rails”! Are you ready to take on the new mythical challenges?

A fine-tuned railway network will always smooth things out no matter how peculiar your new assignment may be. Should you choo-choose to accept it, be prepared for the all-new campaign that includes 20 levels revealing the miraculous world of legends, myths, fiction and subjective reality. There’s a lot of new stuff awaiting you in there!

  • Experience new gameplay with all-new station types, industry buildings, resource and goods varieties.
  • Obtain authorization and try the 6 new locomotives.
  • Enjoy the refreshed soundtrack with the brand-new music.
  • And get to building your own train valley with 300+ new objects for the Steam Level Editor.

To celebrate the occasion, we are launching the DLC with a 10% discount and are discounting the main game by a whopping 55% – don’t miss it!

Changed files in this update

Train Valley 2 - Win64 Depot 602321
  • Loading history…
Train Valley 2 - Win32 Depot 602322
  • Loading history…
Train Valley 2 - MacOS Depot 602323
  • Loading history…
Train Valley 2 - Linux Depot 602324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.