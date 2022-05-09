Last discount before price increase, QOL update, Steam Deck improvements



It's (small) patch day, and start of a week-long 10% discount. This will be the last discount before the game price is permanently increased, as announced in the Early Access manifesto - so it's probably your last chance to get it for this price for quite some time. Previous owners of DK1 will always have a 10% discount, via the 'War on Doors' bundle.

We still have a lot of content to add and improve until the game is fully released, but we feel that in 1.5 years of Early Access the game has progressed immensely and it now deserves a higher price point than DK1.

This update brings a ton of quality-of-life improvements and many needed fixes, while also improving the compatibility with the Steam Deck. There are still improvements to come on that front, not the least of course proper touch-based interface for those inclined to play that way.

Patch out!

Your Devs @ KHG

changelist v0.32