Last discount before price increase, QOL update, Steam Deck improvements

It's (small) patch day, and start of a week-long 10% discount. This will be the last discount before the game price is permanently increased, as announced in the Early Access manifesto - so it's probably your last chance to get it for this price for quite some time. Previous owners of DK1 will always have a 10% discount, via the 'War on Doors' bundle.
We still have a lot of content to add and improve until the game is fully released, but we feel that in 1.5 years of Early Access the game has progressed immensely and it now deserves a higher price point than DK1.
This update brings a ton of quality-of-life improvements and many needed fixes, while also improving the compatibility with the Steam Deck. There are still improvements to come on that front, not the least of course proper touch-based interface for those inclined to play that way.
Patch out!
Your Devs @ KHG
changelist v0.32
- hostages auto-run to rescue zones when close enough
- suicide bombs detonate when owner is killed by explosives.
- rebindable keys (wip)
- fixed not being able to re-conceal after escorting a hostage to the rescue zone
- fixed civilians hiding in forbidden areas
- fixed enemies going to take cover in fires
- surrendering enemies now crouch
- enemy SR3M is now (properly) AP vs level III protection
- enemy FALs have increased crit but no longer shoot AP ammo
- nerfed sapper armor slightly
- buffed 7.62x39 weapons slightly
- tweaks, improvements and fixes for several missions
- reduced stutters when playing back replays
- tweaks to foreign advisors, Emir and suicide bombers
- tweaks to SWAT Leader M4/M203 - and added Suppressed option
- the SWAT Leader AK47M SF Carbine now has a proper 3d model
- fixed accuracy issues with projectile launchers (was different from preview)
- fixed crash that would happen when loading maps on some hardware configurations
- fixed several other rare crashes
- fixed coop replays not being recorded properly in some situations
- fixed a few animation glitches when arresting enemies
- fixed enemies reacting to non-deployed troopers
- fixed issue with some optics not being placed properly on the firearm
- fixed a bug with order of execution of waypoints
- fixed a bug where multiple humans waiting for a door+grenade (without gocodes) would not wait properly
- fixed savegame files sometimes becoming read-only and no longer being able to save
- fixed a bug where trooper won't advance after placing a wall charge
- fixed some cases where enemies fail to pick up weapons or act stupid around them
- fixed hostages being stuck inside of collisions
- fixed lightning no longer working as intended
- fixed dropped weapon physics acting crazy
- replay cinematic mode: no longer rendering red ghosts and sniper target
- modding: updated blender exporter
- steam deck: added custom controller configuration
- steam deck: fixed touch input not working properly
- steam deck: fixed virtual keyboard not showing up
- steam deck: allowing a larger zoom-in
