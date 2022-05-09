Stability Patch

Hi everyone!

When we shipped the HeroForge integration, we also shipped a ton of other changes required for mods and polymorph.

With the change came bugs, and this patch aims to clear up a few of the most frequently appearing ones. We hope this will make general play a little more stable and let us see the less frequent bugs more clearly.

In this patch we:

Fixed a case where summoning the same unique multiple times could cause an error

Fixed a bug where pasting a slab whose length is the same as the slab in the internal clipboard would cause an exception

Fixed a bug where specific timing of picking up a creature and pressing the vertical move modifier could cause an error

Made sure it no longer freaks out in a case where a creature icon was missing from the inventory item

Fixed a case where GM request for a missing creature could cause an exception

We are in full swing working on the polymorph feature and hope to have something to show you soon!

Seeya in the next patch.

p.s. To those dealing with connectivity issues, we haven't forgotten you. We are tracking these issues and are in contact with the service we use for a lot of our traffic. This patch only deals with bugs in the game itself, but we will keep you posted as we get more information.