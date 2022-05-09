Patch Notes for 1.0.63

Overview

This patch has bug fixes as the main focus, fixes for some level design issues and player guidance. Also included is some quality of life additions such as an end of cutscene autosave slot and looping sounds for collectibles to make them a bit easier for the player to find.

**

New:

**

💾 New: Post-Cutscene Autosave Slot

Collectibles now have looping sounds to attract the player

**

Changes:

**

Add additional checkpoints

**

Fixes:

**

Fix parent tasks not always being cleared out correctly

Fix AirTossVFX getting stuck on when traveling through AirVortex Bleeders

Fix PauseMenu post-processing being too dark

Fix Trigger for a LocationNotification accidentally set as Collider that can push player down through the floor

Remove two duplicate Bleeders in the same spot

Fix Clothes being potentially left off after a cutscene skip

Fix hole in invisible walls during Chapter 1 and 10

Fix checkpoint partially underground in Chapter 1

Fix player being able to catch an NPC they are not meant to reach

Fix a sequence break in Chapter 6

Fix uneven terrain in GreatCaves and route to Swamp

Fix player getting locked up in a boss fight when being interacted with at the same time a cutscene begins

Fix invisible wall being able to block the route when player moves very slowly at two locations

Fix floating foliage in multiple places

Fix an Actor in Chapter 4 returning to the level when loading a save after a cinematic.

Fix some issues of assets being loaded or unloaded at incorrect times

Fix a puzzle object unintentionally blocking targeting.

Fix rare occurrence of an issue where player could get stuck in an AirVortex

Fix wrong placement of flowers that guide to a collectible.

Fix location where no ground exists under a body of water.

Fix some issues with too extreme post processing transitions

Fix issues with an NPC being in the wrong location when loading a save