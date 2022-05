Share · View all patches · Build 8702577 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 13:06:33 UTC by Wendy



Greetings Survivors!

Can you believe Decision: Red Daze is out today?! We certainly can't.

All of the hard work the team has put in over the years, which sometimes felt like decades, is finally in your hands, and we could not be more excited.

We hope you enjoy mowing down hordes of zombies, building your own little safe havens, and making the Dust Bowl safe again <3