Last edited 9 May 2022 – 05:39:07 UTC by Wendy

More Sound effects added to the Wizard

More Sound effects for Crafting, Buying and Equipping Items

Fixed Blood Layer Rendering Above Spike Ball Traps

Modified Wizard Beam Ability to follow the mouse rather than clip to it. (Follow speed based on speed stat)

Fixed Beam Disappearing if hitting a tree in the hub world.

Work done on Networking in the background, still not functional, sorry about that. :(