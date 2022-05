Share · View all patches · Build 8701778 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 03:19:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I didn't expect cheats so soon and I've been grinding for hours now trying to fix these exploits so for now the servers will be down. You can still play in Custom Games though.

There is a working ban / report system but I'm adding some extra checks to prevent cheating in the first place.

If things get really out of hand, I will have to make the game payed to discourage cheating.

Sorry y'all