Update 0.4

Version 0.4:
-Completely remodeled District Central to a much larger and more open look
-Removed old cutscenes and added some new ones! Still a work in progress though!
-Added a Brand new Tutorial that should help newer players understand how to play better
-Added a new Level--Willy! A simple introductory Turn-style battle that will set the precedent for rest of the story
-Added a couple new menu's and improved the look of many of them.
-You can now upgrade the SPECIAL-CHAIN
Adjustments:
-Made ACTION Veta's movements much sharper, greatly reducing sliding while walking.
-SLIDE is 14% faster
-Added a fast fall to help players dodge attacks and land more tailwhips!
-Improved Glitchika's level design a bit more.
-Fixed a bug that did not allow players to save their rank on Glitchika
Thank you! And please look forward to update 0.5!
