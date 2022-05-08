Update 0.4

Version 0.4:

-Completely remodeled District Central to a much larger and more open look

-Removed old cutscenes and added some new ones! Still a work in progress though!

-Added a Brand new Tutorial that should help newer players understand how to play better

-Added a new Level--Willy! A simple introductory Turn-style battle that will set the precedent for rest of the story

-Added a couple new menu's and improved the look of many of them.

-You can now upgrade the SPECIAL-CHAIN

Adjustments:

-Made ACTION Veta's movements much sharper, greatly reducing sliding while walking.

-SLIDE is 14% faster

-Added a fast fall to help players dodge attacks and land more tailwhips!

-Improved Glitchika's level design a bit more.

-Fixed a bug that did not allow players to save their rank on Glitchika

Thank you! And please look forward to update 0.5!