Sneak Thief update for 8 May 2022

Sneak Thief 1.0 - Hotfix #2

Thanks for the continued bug reports here is everything that just got fixed
The game should be running much better now... I'll still be looking for more ways to improve so it works well on as many systems as possible. Please ensure you have the right graphics settings for your machine when playing (default is high settings)

-Added new performance mode
-Improved performance via reduction of vRam usage
-Removed transparency box projection to save performance across all settings
-Fixed performance issues related to vegetation (primarily home invasion)
-Reduced shadow map related performance issues
-Fixed issue with door on data center

