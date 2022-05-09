Hello to the Blockade game community!

On behalf of the Project Administration and Game Developers, we congratulate you on Victory Day!

This day left an imprint in the history of mankind for centuries. We must never forget those heroic deeds that our ancestors did in the name of freedom, honor and a prosperous life. We sincerely thank those who fought, we are proud of them and keep eternal memory.

On this holiday, first of all, We want to wish peace. After all, nothing is worth more than human lives! Let this victory inspire only good deeds and love for your Motherland. May no one ever see war. Peaceful sky above your head! Happy Victory Day!

The holiday update has been successfully installed on the game servers. In this update, gifts and new items are waiting for you. This update did not do without the already tradition of replacing weapon models. Do not forget that themed weapons, as well as skins, will be removed from sale until the next May 9th. The list of changes can be found below.

Innovations:

All players were given gifts that can be picked up in the inventory by entering the game. Gift contents: 30 coins, 25 MK3 grenades, 25 RKG-3 grenades, 25 molotovs, 25 M7A2 grenades, 25 RPG-7, 25 med-kits, 25 mortars, 25 stielhandgrenate;

1945 mode enabled;

Added new themed weapons: SKS, FG42, BAR;

Themed weapons are on sale (from previous May 9 updates);

The edition "Military 1945" went on sale. You can buy items from this edition only for donations;

The edition "Military 1945" was supplemented with 6 more weapons: DPM, MG13, STEN MK2, STG44, ABC 36, PPS-43;

Added 3 new skins: SOVIET PILOT, GERMAN PILOT, US PILOT;

Old themed skins went on sale (from previous May 9 updates);

A special offer for the purchase of coins has been launched;

Thematic items and special offers will last until May 22 inclusive.

Changes:

Replaced weapon models: STEN MK2, PPS-43, M1A1 THOMPSON, MAC M1924, TYPE 99, LEWIS;

Updated and improved weapon models: PDM, MG13, ABC 36, STG44, KAR98K, KAR98K MILITARY 1945, GEWEHR 43, MOSIN RIFLE, MOSIN RIFLE MILITARY 1945, SVT-40, PPSh, PPSh MILITARY 1945, MP40, MP40 MILITARY 1945, RPD;

Disabled Alpha and Invasion modes.

Corrections:

Other minor fixes.

Have a good game everyone!