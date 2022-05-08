 Skip to content

Hentai Collection: Memory update for 8 May 2022

Patch 08/05/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hey gorgeous,

Every once in a while people ask us if they can look at all the beautiful images we have in detail. People want to freely examine all the images from top to bottom! Some even want to download the images for 'personal use'! Well thats no problem!

To give you all the most out of our images we allow you to open them using your own default system wide photo viewer! This new shiny download button exists on the image page of every unlocked image in the Archive. So you can take a good look at all the images you have unlocked.

But why don't I just show you! Here's an example of an beautiful image getting opened.

