RENDER TO VIDEO ready to test on beta branch!

This beta is only available on Windows for now. We're working hard on ironing out MacOS implementation of some render-to-video things and it'll be out soon!

Render to video

Hey folks! Kind of hard to announce this one in such a short little beta post but... render-to-video. It's here. IT'S DONE! Key features:

Easy (and reportedly intuitive) interface for rendering a midi file to a video with various resolutions, framerates, bitrates etc.

Downsampling for better quality (so, rendering to 3840x2160 but outputting at 1920x1080)

30/60/whatever FPS you want!

Fast rendering! Obviously this depends on your concept of "fast" and the settings you use, but on my own system (3900x + 2060 super) 1m of footage rendered at 4k60 and outputting at 1080p60 takes around 1m 30s. Rendering 1 minute of 720p30 footage for a quick test takes as little as 20 seconds!

Now, I'm pushing this build out a little half-baked due to so many people having such a need for render-to-video. This time, more than ever, tell me if you find anything broken! I would also be very interested to hear how long video rendering takes for you (the Log tab contains duration info on render operations, and I would also like to know your CPU, GPU, RAM and disk drive type)

To opt into the beta to use this feature, right click on Keysight in your Steam library and head to Properties. Switch to the BETAS tab and select "beta"!

...and how should you send me this information? Why, the official Discord! Join here! This is now the best way to get in touch with myself, and other users. We have all sorts of channels with helpful info, preset sharing, etc!

Other changes

This update doesn't just contain render-to-video. Other important changes:

Midi file loading and playback is completely overhauled. Midi files now open via a standard OS file selection dialogue, and can be precisely remapped to different speeds. The playback bar also can be scrubbed through finally!

The Flare default pulse got a huge facelift

New default preset called "Quicksilver"! See if you can spot my inspiration for the theme

Added - and = hotkeys to cycle through presets

Other input changes and assorted bugfixes, check the changelog!

Render-to-video is likely going to sit on the beta branch until Keysight's second anniversary next month, just to make sure it's rock solid. Also gives me some time to add some other nice little additions to 1.5, and work on a proper announcement and store page overhaul. Exciting times ahead! I hope render-to-video lives up to the hype many have had for this feature.

Happy Keysighting <3

