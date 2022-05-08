 Skip to content

Roma Invicta update for 8 May 2022

Mod Support is ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 8700397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, thanks for the patience!
Finally it is done, the mod support is ready for you. It was (surprise surprise) more work than expected, but I think it was worth the effort.
I made it as easy as possible, so with just Paint and the Text-editor you can create any unit and any scenario you like.
Soon I will put a documentation here for the details how to do it. Until then feel free to try out the new modules I created for testing ("north vs south" is already in the workshop).
Join us on discord for help and support... https://discord.gg/yf9nc4bwse
In the main menu there is a new option "mod battles", there is the interface where you can load the module.
Please let me know if you find any bugs.
And have fun!!! :D

