Hey guys, thanks for the patience!
Finally it is done, the mod support is ready for you. It was (surprise surprise) more work than expected, but I think it was worth the effort.
I made it as easy as possible, so with just Paint and the Text-editor you can create any unit and any scenario you like.
Soon I will put a documentation here for the details how to do it. Until then feel free to try out the new modules I created for testing ("north vs south" is already in the workshop).
Join us on discord for help and support... https://discord.gg/yf9nc4bwse
In the main menu there is a new option "mod battles", there is the interface where you can load the module.
Please let me know if you find any bugs.
And have fun!!! :D
Roma Invicta update for 8 May 2022
Mod Support is ready!
