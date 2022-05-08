- reworked cards menu
- cards menu disabled on the first entrance
- dungeon entrance is blocked until correct quest card is chosen for The Last Doors, Karol Trouble
- camera fixed on cards menu on cards tutorial with Lena
- Sword Rage in tutorial is more explicit now
- autoselect items in the first room
- show collected resources in the shops
- force camera up on cards tutorial
- hold skip button to fast skip dialogs
- optional enemy HP bars
- "!" added to the cards menu button on the floor
- hit animation (enemy and player)
- other minor fixes
TAnima Playtest update for 8 May 2022
0.1.1-Demo
Patchnotes via Steam Community
