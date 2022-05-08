 Skip to content

TAnima Playtest update for 8 May 2022

0.1.1-Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 8700318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • reworked cards menu
  • cards menu disabled on the first entrance
  • dungeon entrance is blocked until correct quest card is chosen for The Last Doors, Karol Trouble
  • camera fixed on cards menu on cards tutorial with Lena
  • Sword Rage in tutorial is more explicit now
  • autoselect items in the first room
  • show collected resources in the shops
  • force camera up on cards tutorial
  • resources are explicitly visible in shops
  • autopick up items in the dungeon first room
  • hold skip button to fast skip dialogs
  • optional enemy HP bars
  • "!" added to the cards menu button on the floor
  • hit animation (enemy and player)
  • other minor fixes
