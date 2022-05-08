 Skip to content

Tep The Destroyer update for 8 May 2022

Patch notes for 5-8-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8700277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where ability power can exceed 100.

Fixed a bug where upgrades were not working correctly due to some previous changes in the last update.

Updated the particle turret explosion effect. It now has a better look and more properly reflects the proper explosion radius.

Proper balancing of the survival maps is in progress. Once a map has been properly adjusted a difficulty rating is being added to the selection menu. Currently five levels are complete. The rest will be completed in stages over the next few weeks.

