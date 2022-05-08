Patch notes for 5-8-2022

Fixed a bug where ability power can exceed 100.
Fixed a bug where upgrades were not working correctly due to some previous changes in the last update.
Updated the particle turret explosion effect. It now has a better look and more properly reflects the proper explosion radius.
Proper balancing of the survival maps is in progress. Once a map has been properly adjusted a difficulty rating is being added to the selection menu. Currently five levels are complete. The rest will be completed in stages over the next few weeks.
Changed files in this update