Ai Log Truck Brings Logs. Rough cut mill Update & What's to Come!

Lets start with the good new!

Added a make shift clamp on the loader forks.

operate the loader clamp - Keyboard - hold left shift + Click Rmb or Lmb

*operate the loader clamp - Controller - Hold LB + Move LeftStick up or down

You now have a place to sell the rough cut planks!

If you own the rough cut saw mill and are at it, And have $500 in the saw mill bank! then you might have locals hauling and selling you logs!

You will need to off log these. and if you off load a log but don't have the money for it. then it should place back on the truck.

When done unloading the truck you will need to tell the driver to go. I used my voice and it's not great but was more of a test!

I updated some of the ui!

The load lock went back to 2 keys or buttons.

Now The Bad New! :(

I have been getting a ton of crashes with unity3d.

And I have been reading that unity3d is not so good for open world games.

So The game will no longer be worked on I think for some time. really a dream killer makes me sad. ;(

But I am going to learn C++ Coding and moving over to unreal engine 5!

That's right!

Now this is not going to be a walk in the park!

But!! I am going to try to add in multiplayer too.

So I have to learn the engine and C++ then I have to rebuild the whole game.

I looked back in the code to make it better and seen I was working on this game in 2018.

But with that said if you find something not working well I do my best to do update to fix it.

Remember this is hobby game I am making so keep that in mind.

Thanks for the support and thank you for the ones that bought the game and believe in me.

I will do my best to not let you down.

5/8/2022