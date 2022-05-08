update v0.8.3

Hi everyone! We continue fixing the problem. We will start the next major update from now on.

We fixed the following problems:

-fixed some monster is too big in the dungeon.

-fixed some skills' animation didn't end properly after using.

-fixed some events cannot be triggered when in the forest, too high chance to encounter humans.

We will continue fixing the other problems and update as soon as possible.

We also received some complaints about can't successfully load the save file.

If you encounter this problem, please find your save files at the following location:

C:/Users/<your_username>/AppData/LocalLow/SpiritWing/Reincarnated As Monster

Please send all the saved files with the number(eg: auto-save file number will be 0 then you need to zip the following files: save0,savechara0,saveeq0 and savefile0 ) to tckiat88@gmail.com, we will check the problem as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting us!