Mall of Mayhem update for 8 May 2022

Hot Patch for Unlocks

Build 8700224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix includes the following

  • Reduces the price of the Pump n Dump for easier unlocking to make it less grindy.
  • Adds a DLC tag to the Weapons and Powers that are DLC for more clarity in the unlock system.
  • Removes the need to purchase weapons and powers with currency after buying the DLC for immediate use.
  • Slightly rebalances the Eradicator and Pump n, Dump to encourage the use of different weapons.

A new patch that polishes certain mechanics and features will hopefully be coming next week. if you have any feedback please hit the "bug reporting" button in the pause menu

Thank you to everyone who played the game this weekend, and all of you who left feedback on bugs, what to polish, and other player feedback so I can make the game the best it can be!

