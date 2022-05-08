HYDRONEER 2.0 IS HERE!

A Complete rework of the game's entire codebase for optimization / new gameplay features / a solid foundation to build on further.

Splitscreen via Steam Remote Play, play with your friends online using splitscreen.

Why not full multiplayer? I'll explain that below. Hundreds of new items!

Entire new vehicle system, will not ping off into the atmosphere anymore, and are fun to drive!

Brand new save file system which is a lot more optimized and stable.

This will not work with old save files, they'll still be accessible with the old game version on the steam beta tab. This is a foundational update, not the final version of the game! Lots more planned from us here at Foulball Hangover.

Hydroneer 2.0 is released! Its the largest update we've ever done, and I couldn't be more proud. This is an incredible step forward for the game. The foundational features included in this update will not only make it easier for us to work on, but lay the groundwork for new items and mechanics!

The update has been in the works since January 2021, and it would be a lie if I told you we didn't have immense setbacks, from staffing issues to hitting roadblocks with the multiplayer development, we had to essentially start again in December 2021, throwing out a lot of work. With this, the final version of what we wanted multiplayer to be was completely changed.

Due to technical limitations of physics engines, and our dedication to staying indie and not taking on outside investors, I decided the best move forward was to make the multiplayer aspects of the update as Steam Remote Play Splitscreen. We've been heavily testing this and putting it through its paces and I am personally very impressed with how far its come since I last used it. If you've had the same discomfort of using it before, give it another try, you might be surprised by how smooth it is!

This update is gigantic and is a solid foundation both technically and in design for the future. We've got a lot of cool things we want to do in the future:

Update 2.1 - Farming Season. This update will bring farming, cooking, NPC interactions, and new vehicles to the game!

Update 2.2 - Tier 3. This update brings in more digging machinery AND will allow you to dig much deeper in the game, as well as a major gameplay feature.

After that, who knows! I don't see the development of Hydroneer stopping any time soon. As long as people are still interested, we'll make more stuff.

Finally, before I type out the mammoth amount of patch notes, I'd like to give you my thanks! Hydroneer was created as a passion project by myself, and I want to thank everyone in letting me carry on creating this. I love every day I get this awesome opportunity to work on it.

If you've been enjoying Hydroneer please consider leaving a Steam review, it really really really helps out our tiny dev team.

Full Patch Notes:

2.0.0 Patch

8 May 2022

Due to the overwhelming large size of this update, these patch notes may not include everything.

--- New Features

BIG STUFF

Complete game codebase overhaul for foundational groundwork, and optimizations.

Splitscreen via Steam Remote Play, play with your friends online using splitscreen.

Complete vehicle rework - Trucks no longer fly off into the atmosphere and handle much better.

New save file system which is more optimized and stable, with more features.

Building

Brand new crafting system deep in the Icehelm mountain. Craft drills, harvesters, and more!

Hand Sorter machine. Requires water input, pour resources into it to split them into categories.

New TIERED drill system. These drills do not remove the dirt under them, instead only work to a certain depth depending on their tier.

New Harvester tiers. Like the drills, will only work with dirt dug at certain depths depending on their tier.

New tiered pipe systems, now players will start with Forged Iron Pipes, before moving to Cloutium Pipes.

Building items now have 'Hooks'. These act as attachments onto items.

Conveyors now hook onto pipes to allow for custom pipe networks.

Conveyors have hooks such as dirt shredders, gem cutters, logic counters, etc.

Pipe items are now split into hooks, filters, valve, pressure reader, etc.

Some logic items are also split into hooks, as above.

Additional logic hooks such as a 10 second delay, logic repeater, and flipflop.

Invincible water filter for creative mode.

Three different type of house building parts: Wood, Stone, and Cottage. These all have the same measurements and look great when the styles are mixed.

Double wide wooden stairs.

Tools

New Pickaxe and Shovel tools which can dig to a certain depth depending on their tier.

Rake tool for levelling out dirt, helpful for building.

Throwable TNT explosives.

Firefly Jar lighting object.

Toolbags can now be refilled by dropping spanners into them.

World

Voxel plugin update. Performance improvements and much smoother voxels!

Icehelm and Snowrune Falls areas added, with a new dig site in each.

Icehelm horizontal dig site. Like normal dig sites, the deeper you go the better the resources.

Travelling merchant who will sell you your first drill and harvester.

New stores: Icehelm Housing, Icehelm equipment, and Bridgepour cottage store.

Icehelm transporter pipes: send items directly through the abandoned city with ease.

Unstuck points now have separate locations for players and vehicles.

Stock market redesign - Now only purchase certain resources.

Misc

Customisable 3rd person characters which are viewable from the customisation window, and when playing with friends. More styles to be added!

NVIDIA DLSS - Deep Learning Super Sampling.

Complete redesign of the game UI.

New drop circle when carrying resources.

New necklace and ring models for each specific gem.

Brand new visual effects (VFX) throughout the entire game.

Various visual improvements.

Settings menu rework

Additional sound sliders to edit various sound effect levels.

Added Nvidia DLSS

Controller rework/rebind menu major improvements.

Item descriptions now contain certain badges to improve understanding of their abilities.

New and updated sound effects across the entire game.

Crucibles and bars heat up 10x as fast in creative mode.

--- Fixes

Character movement code rework. Input will no longer be locked out on an axis if that button is already held down when holding down the new axis button.

Steam backend API accessor updated to Steamcore. Game will handle on steam a bit nicer, and fixing some crashing errors after closing the game.

Day/Night cycle major optimizations and improvements.

Fishing bobber now always lands in the correct orientation.

Crafted items on the anvil will no longer ping away if a large item.

Fixed issues with the cave textures.

Lantern optimizations.

Vehicles now collide with trees.

Vehicle key tooltip now shows the controller keybinding if using controller.

Fixed issues with keybindings being broken occassionally.

--- Changes