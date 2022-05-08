Update, Version 20220508

English

If any member in your group equips any "heal per turn" equipment (such as the Illuminati Pillow), they may now slowly heal when you are moving on the map.

It's a life quality improvement as I noticed someone gets into a battle just to heal with this passive effect. I don't think getting into a battle for this purpose shall be necessary.

A character's hp and hp bar will now turn Purple if a character is poisoned. (I am stealing this idea from Stranger of Sword City.)

Added a new skill icon for poison skills.

Added a new skill icon for wind-based skills.

Added a new skill icon for light-based skills.

Added a new skill icon for dark-based skills.

Added a new skill icon for shade-based skills.

Added a new skill icon for Unliving Brust

Added a new skill icon for ice spells.

Improved the quality of the icon used for the bone weapons

The skill search icon now uses the magnifier icon.

Removed old unused search icon.

Added a pop-up window to mention how to filter skills during a battle when clicking on the search icon. (It's kinda like a long-forgotten feature.)

简体中文

任何装备了『每回合恢复生命』的装备（比如光照派抱枕）的角色，现在可能会在你在地图上移动时自动恢复生命。

这是一个生活质量提高的修改。因为我发现了某人进入战斗只是为了用这种被动效果回血。如此的话，应该连进入战斗都不需要。

中毒状态的角色的生命值和对应的血条现在会用紫色显示。（我抄袭了剑之街的异邦人。）

加入了一个施毒技能的新图标。

加入了一个风属性技能的图标。

加入了一个光属性技能的图标。

加入了一个暗属性技能的图标。

加入了一个暗影相关技能的图标。

负能量爆发有了新的技能图标。

加入了一个冰属性魔法的新技能图标。

提高了骨头武器的图标的画质。

技能搜索图标现在使用放大镜图标。

删除了旧的未使用的技能搜索图标。

当在战斗中按下技能检索图标时现在会有一个提示窗口说明功能。（毕竟这是个貌似被大家遗忘的功能。）