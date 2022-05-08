Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.5

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Fixed a bug that caused Stash slots to not refresh (colour change) when the Player attributes increase.

Fixed a bug where Thunderstorm was leeching too much Life.

Increased the initial Radius of Lacerated Soul (last point ends up being the same).

"Ticks" now apply instantly.

Improved text consistency for Basic Attacks.

Improved the way Ailments are handled.

Players can get the "Kill Rattlebones" quest sooner, this is an attempt to fix the rare bug in which players don't receive their domum scroll.

Fixed a bug with Life on Hit and Mana on Hit (from items, not skills).

Quest items now vanish on collecting them.

Fixed an error in Elemental Blow's wording.

Decreased the aggression radius.

Improved Basic Attack accuracy when not using Shift.

Adjusted Affix values on items: "More Damage/Resistance values nerfed and removed from the pool until tier 9. "Resistance" values buffed. "Life Regen" buffed. "Life" buffed. Various other tweaks.

The Pause Menu can now be closed with Escape.

Updated some Quest Text.

Fixed a bug that caused Lutdrog to not have Quest Icons above his head.

Added Shatter SFX (this occurs when a Frozen enemy dies).

Added a Waypoint to "The Lonely Beach".

Added a "Clear Filter" option to the Vendor.

Adjusted SFX spikes in "The Hidden Tomb of Raz'Bal".

Increased Gold Cap to 1 Billion up from 1 Million.