Hey guys! I know there're some bugs so we're tackling them! Patch 1.294 is up!

-Wheel of fortune issues should be fixed. It should give the stats it says properly. Also now it will always stop at the center of the number so there're no doubts of where it fell

-Cooldown on bigger speeds should no longer be worse but better as it was intended

-HP Regeneration now is faster on bigger game speeds (from 5 seconds at lowest speed to 2.5 seconds on the highest speed)

-HP Regeneration amount is clearer on the GUI tooltip

-Added 1440x900 as a possible resolution by somebody's petition!

There're still some issues left like the barrier and the mouse rotating the camera thing but we'll tackle it Soon (TM).