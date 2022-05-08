 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Super Marxist Twins update for 8 May 2022

Update Notes for EA-20220508

Share · View all patches · Build 8699983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the game could be stuck in convention demo mode.

Changed files in this update

Super Marxist Twins Content Depot 1446371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.