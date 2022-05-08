Update 1.1.8

This is a regular update with a lot of fixes and minor improvements to the game. My thanks to the players on the Discord for suggesting many of these improvements and for testing out this update on the preview branch. As always, please report any bugs or crashes on the Discord or on the Steam discussion forums. Changelog follows:

1.1.8 Changelog

ADD: Firing a Gun in Dry ground conditions has a small chance of kicking up dust around the attacker (max 2)

ADD: Possibility of a partial hit result when firing HE; partial hits apply less FP, have no AP effect, and have less chance of causing dust on target

ADD: Different display colours for ranges of travel times on the Campaign Day layer

ADD: Crewman CE display highlighted in yellow if especially vulnerable to incoming attacks (on order that allows spotting)

ADD: Bonus to affect moving deployed guns with area fire attacks

ADD: Wadis: dry riverbeds that can appear on North African campaign day maps. Take much less time to cross than rivers.

ADD: Attempt Hull Down command now greyed out if player unit is already HD in current facing

ADD: New Skill: Leadfoot: Increases chance of an extra move when driving a Fast Tank or Fast Wheeled vehicle.

ADD: AI units that are Lax and have an allied unit in the same hex that is Alert will automatically change statue to Alert upon activation

CNG: Campaign Day map area can now sometimes have 4 or 5 objectives

CNG: Effect of "The Immobilizer" skill more clear now

CNG: Area fire attack penalty for vehicle-mounted weapons reduced

CNG: Any concealed unit that initiates an overrun attack is automatically spotted

CNG: Firepower applied to unspotted targets is now halved (fractions rounded up) when applied, not when resolved

CNG: River crossing check now takes place after breakdown + sandstorm checks

CNG: Fighting Withdrawal day missions:

any zone that is above the player's current hex row will automatically be captured by enemy forces if possible

capturing (or defending) a zone awards 2x normal VP

after winning a scenario, the player will be awarded VP for capturing a zone, but must then automatically move to a zone in a lower hexrow

CNG: Increased chance of becoming Stunned or Unconscious as a result of an injury, but also increased protective effect of Grit stat against this

CNG: Small change to effect of gun shields and movement chances

CNG: Minor change to background of Campaign Day layer display

FIX: Unbog attempt now clears all acquired targets and sets moving status

FIX: Gun units can no longer attempt to deploy/unlimber or pack-up while Pinned

FIX: Convoy Attack objective zones sometimes had few or no trucks spawned

FIX: Longstanding bug in calculating full and critical effect chances for area fire and flame thrower attacks

FIX: AAMGs on pivot mounts no longer affected by negative modifiers for pivoting or turret rotation

FIX: Unit destruction sound no longer played when a unit withdraws

FIX: Too much time was being added for crossing rivers on the Campaign Day map

FIX: Convoy Attack objective now only failed if any enemy trucks remain in the zone after withdrawing

FIX: Campaign records now sorted by total VP

FIX: Bug where a new crewman would not be assigned if Player Commander continued into a new campaign, kept the same vehicle, and there was 1+ crewmen who were KIA while the Player Commander was in the Field Hospital

FIX: Miscalculation of the full and critical effect chance for Area Fire and Flamethrower attacks

FIX: Crash when Player Commander stayed in Field Hospital until end of campaign, but final possible day of campaign wasn't in the Combat Calendar