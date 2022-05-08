Update 1.1.8

This is a regular update with a lot of fixes and minor improvements to the game. My thanks to the players on the Discord for suggesting many of these improvements and for testing out this update on the preview branch. As always, please report any bugs or crashes on the Discord or on the Steam discussion forums. Changelog follows:
1.1.8 Changelog
ADD: Firing a Gun in Dry ground conditions has a small chance of kicking up dust around the attacker (max 2)
ADD: Possibility of a partial hit result when firing HE; partial hits apply less FP, have no AP effect, and have less chance of causing dust on target
ADD: Different display colours for ranges of travel times on the Campaign Day layer
ADD: Crewman CE display highlighted in yellow if especially vulnerable to incoming attacks (on order that allows spotting)
ADD: Bonus to affect moving deployed guns with area fire attacks
ADD: Wadis: dry riverbeds that can appear on North African campaign day maps. Take much less time to cross than rivers.
ADD: Attempt Hull Down command now greyed out if player unit is already HD in current facing
ADD: New Skill: Leadfoot: Increases chance of an extra move when driving a Fast Tank or Fast Wheeled vehicle.
ADD: AI units that are Lax and have an allied unit in the same hex that is Alert will automatically change statue to Alert upon activation
CNG: Campaign Day map area can now sometimes have 4 or 5 objectives
CNG: Effect of "The Immobilizer" skill more clear now
CNG: Area fire attack penalty for vehicle-mounted weapons reduced
CNG: Any concealed unit that initiates an overrun attack is automatically spotted
CNG: Firepower applied to unspotted targets is now halved (fractions rounded up) when applied, not when resolved
CNG: River crossing check now takes place after breakdown + sandstorm checks
CNG: Fighting Withdrawal day missions:
- any zone that is above the player's current hex row will automatically be captured by enemy forces if possible
- capturing (or defending) a zone awards 2x normal VP
- after winning a scenario, the player will be awarded VP for capturing a zone, but must then automatically move to a zone in a lower hexrow
CNG: Increased chance of becoming Stunned or Unconscious as a result of an injury, but also increased protective effect of Grit stat against this
CNG: Small change to effect of gun shields and movement chances
CNG: Minor change to background of Campaign Day layer display
FIX: Unbog attempt now clears all acquired targets and sets moving status
FIX: Gun units can no longer attempt to deploy/unlimber or pack-up while Pinned
FIX: Convoy Attack objective zones sometimes had few or no trucks spawned
FIX: Longstanding bug in calculating full and critical effect chances for area fire and flame thrower attacks
FIX: AAMGs on pivot mounts no longer affected by negative modifiers for pivoting or turret rotation
FIX: Unit destruction sound no longer played when a unit withdraws
FIX: Too much time was being added for crossing rivers on the Campaign Day map
FIX: Convoy Attack objective now only failed if any enemy trucks remain in the zone after withdrawing
FIX: Campaign records now sorted by total VP
FIX: Bug where a new crewman would not be assigned if Player Commander continued into a new campaign, kept the same vehicle, and there was 1+ crewmen who were KIA while the Player Commander was in the Field Hospital
FIX: Miscalculation of the full and critical effect chance for Area Fire and Flamethrower attacks
FIX: Crash when Player Commander stayed in Field Hospital until end of campaign, but final possible day of campaign wasn't in the Combat Calendar
