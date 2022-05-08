 Skip to content

Speebot update for 8 May 2022

Achievements, optimizations, tweaks and Russian localization

This update adds Steam Achievements to the game! Additionally, some of the in-game text was tweaked, the optimization was improved, and the intro is now skippable.

Now there is official support for the Russian language! The game's language settings can be changed in Steam properties before launching the game.

In addition, because the game's text system has been updated, it is now possible to create unofficial language mods for the game. To learn how, check the README file inside the game's "strings" folder.

