Patch 1.1.0

Hey y'all, a fairly small patch with a handful of updates, most of them based on feedback and suggestions.

Balancing

For high score runs, it seems there is a clear "best" alternate fire. I'm okay with some alternate fire modes being better at different skill levels, but I would like to add a little extra oomph to these others.

Grenade

Explosion radius increased.

Explosion

Radius slightly increased. Now also destroys enemy projectiles.

From watching people play, people are getting frustrated dashing into projectiles, while the standard post damage i-frames are a little too generous. Regular i-frame time has been reduced, while some extra has been added to the post dash i-frames.

The roaming exploders now have a slightly longer fuse time.

QoL

A new option has been added to the "GAME" menu. Move the CAMERA PRIORITY slider all the way to 'Arena' to keep the current camera behaviour, put the slider all the way to 'Player' to keep the player centred in the game view. Intermediate values can be chosen.

It was my assumption that to see their own score players would try to scroll down and discover the other leaderboard filtering options. This turned out to be a very wrong assumption. Now, players can change the leaderboard AND the filter mode by scrolling sideways. Additionally, the default filter will be player centred.

I hope this patch makes the game a more enjoyable experience. There's more I'd like to add, but for now this seemed like a neat collection to bundle up and send off.

If you have any issues/bugs to report or want to request new features or changes, I try to keep an eye on the discussions here, or you can reach me on discord http://discord.gg/SyEKQmT

Stay well,

Frank