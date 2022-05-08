Patch 1.8.5 - Anti-Nausea V2

Changelog:

Resizable crosshair

Added a slider in the Settings menu where you can scale the crosshair between 5 to 50 pixels in size.

Sorry for the delay, no reason other than a busy two weeks, but it seems to finally work as intended.

This patch might make the crosshair super small when you open the game, but after setting it to your preferred size it will save and apply its value going forward.

On another note, I have been resuming work on that sequel thingy and I hope to share some of the progress I've been making when it looks more presentable. Kind of figured out what the levels are going to be and what each level's quirks will be. Thinking of having each level contain it's own personalized enemies/threat, instead of having them appear over the span of the game, maybe adding to the uniqueness of each level, with the only recurring enemies being the Anak mercenary clones that are causing the problems. Either way if I can get an update out soonish I might be able to make more sense of the ideas for anyone interested, get some ideas from you guys as well.

Enjoy your week and please shout if something is busted ːsteamthumbsupː

