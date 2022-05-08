Patch Note VER2.00

With the exception of the English version, the development is finally complete.

We apologise that scene playback mode took longer than expected, and that the people in charge were so busy that completion has been delayed.

Of course, we know that it is legitimate to declare completion when the English version is revealed. Please wait a little longer for that one, as we are in the process of translating it.

In addition, the support on Steam by our system representatives will be reduced from 15 May. Specifically, the person in charge will check threads etc. every Sunday, Japan time. We would like to ask for your understanding on this, as it will allow more time for the respective activities of our development team.

Finally, we would like to thank all of you who have taken the time to stay up to date with the early access so far.

[Additional functions/Improvements]

Scene Playback mode has been implemented in the extra mode.

Added a shortcut display to the configuration

［Fixes]