 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Wrestling Empire update for 8 May 2022

Crowd Work

Share · View all patches · Build 8699455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.4.6 introduces alternate metal railings, and the crowd behind them even sounds different thanks to a wider variety of FX! New phone gestures even make it possible to take "selfies" with them if you want a cheap pop.

Under the hood, the most significant change is that training gains are easier to keep. I had tried to discourage becoming superhuman through training, but at least it's less exhausting this way. You should find that weight changes are also more pronounced if you literally want to see more muscle from your strength training!

The other bug fixes too small to mention can be digested here:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.