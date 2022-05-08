Crowd Work

v1.4.6 introduces alternate metal railings, and the crowd behind them even sounds different thanks to a wider variety of FX! New phone gestures even make it possible to take "selfies" with them if you want a cheap pop.

Under the hood, the most significant change is that training gains are easier to keep. I had tried to discourage becoming superhuman through training, but at least it's less exhausting this way. You should find that weight changes are also more pronounced if you literally want to see more muscle from your strength training!

The other bug fixes too small to mention can be digested here:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf