 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Firewerx update for 8 May 2022

Early Access: Patch 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8699241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello again everyone! I'm happy to announce the Volatility update has rolled around for Firewerx.

New Features
  • Volatility! Now, if you're not careful with your phials, they may shatter and explode! In future this will damage the player, so I'd get used to it!
Returning Features
  • Crouching has been reintroduced to the game and now functions with the new Input System.
  • Rotating Items has also been brought back in the same way.
Fixes
  • Some old, incorrect loading screen tips have been removed or changed.

I would also like to mention to keep an eye out outside the Firewerx building - I suspect some local businesses are thinking of setting up shop! They should be open and ready around Early Access 1.7.

Thanks again everyone, happy crafting!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.