Early Access: Patch 1.6

Hello again everyone! I'm happy to announce the Volatility update has rolled around for Firewerx.
New Features
- Volatility! Now, if you're not careful with your phials, they may shatter and explode! In future this will damage the player, so I'd get used to it!
Returning Features
- Crouching has been reintroduced to the game and now functions with the new Input System.
- Rotating Items has also been brought back in the same way.
Fixes
- Some old, incorrect loading screen tips have been removed or changed.
I would also like to mention to keep an eye out outside the Firewerx building - I suspect some local businesses are thinking of setting up shop! They should be open and ready around Early Access 1.7.
Thanks again everyone, happy crafting!
Changed files in this update