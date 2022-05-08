Early Access: Patch 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8699241 · Last edited 8 May 2022 – 07:32:08 UTC by Wendy



Hello again everyone! I'm happy to announce the Volatility update has rolled around for Firewerx.

New Features

Volatility! Now, if you're not careful with your phials, they may shatter and explode! In future this will damage the player, so I'd get used to it!

Returning Features

Crouching has been reintroduced to the game and now functions with the new Input System.

Rotating Items has also been brought back in the same way.

Fixes

Some old, incorrect loading screen tips have been removed or changed.

I would also like to mention to keep an eye out outside the Firewerx building - I suspect some local businesses are thinking of setting up shop! They should be open and ready around Early Access 1.7.

Thanks again everyone, happy crafting!