Beautiful Mystic Survivors update for 14 October 2022

we have released Beautiful Survivors to Steam Early Access!

Hi all! Today, we have released Beautiful Survivors to Steam Early Access!

This version features more characters and weapons than the Demo. We've also implemented many changes that players have suggested and we hope you'll enjoy it!

We'd like to continue hearing from players about how the game can be improved, so we've added an in-game survey, which can also be accessed from the link below. Please feel free to leave any comments, suggestions, or critique for Beautiful Survivors on our [url= lhttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScCc51hzC5rNPwt2luOC6BYn03pvC5zbE9pw6Jky1_QxEJmuQ/viewform"]survey[/url].

