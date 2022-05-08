 Skip to content

Café Rouge update for 8 May 2022

Adeline's Romance Route released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8698679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening everybody, it is me, Princess Sonya of CloudNovel!

I am happy to announce that since this evening, Adeline's romance route has been released and is playable on Steam! Sorry for the delay, Sonya and her team had been dealing with a site-wide emergency on the CloudNovel platform, and due to the safety of the entire CloudNovel community, we had to shift our focus to protecting our underage users.

As for the last extra stories still yet to be completed, here is the full list left, and the new planned release dates:

  • Candice's romance route - June 6th
  • Demian and Candice story - Summer 2022
  • Prequel bonus story - To Be Announced

So as you can see, we are slowly getting all of these Kickstarter stretch goals complete. Yes, it's taking a while, but quality writing and artwork take time to do, and we want to create good content.

For now, please enjoy Adeline's route, we will be working on Candice's route next!

Ciao~
-Sonya

